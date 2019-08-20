Stream today's live interview event with Stephen Bishop right here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter, Stephen Bishop. The interview will take place today, Tuesday, August 20, live from The Cutting Room in New York City at 7:00 p.m. EST.

We’ll talk about his upcoming release, We’ll Talk About It Later in the Car, stories from the road and much more. The event includes a long form interview, audience Q&A, and a special short performance.

Bishop will be interviewed by author and journalist Brad Tolinski. The interview is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit stephenbishop.com or backstoryevents.com.

