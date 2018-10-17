Stream Tuesday's Marty Friedman Live Interview Event Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with thrash metal legend and one of the premier guitar virtuosos on the planet, Marty Friedman. The interview will take place at 6:00 p.m. EST this Tuesday, October 23, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll talk about his upcoming new album, ONE BAD M.F. Live!!, stories from the road, and much more. Featuring a long-form interview, opportunity for audience questions and a short performance.

Friedman will be interviewed by author and journalist Brad Tolinski. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit martyfriedman.com or backstoryevents.com.

The video will appear below once we go live.