NAMM 2022: This is ‘The 60th’ – Takamine’s stunning limited-edition celebration of its diamond anniversary

By published

The hand-built Hawaiian Koa model will be limited to just 60 pieces and has a diamond embedded in the headstock

Takamine The 60th acoustic-electric
(Image credit: Takamine)

NAMM 2022: Takamine has announced the arrival of The 60th, a premium, hand-crafted acoustic-electric guitar that will be limited to a run of just 60 instruments, in celebration of the Japanese firm’s diamond anniversary.

As with the Takamine LTD2022 that we reported on in January, it recalls one of the firm’s earliest builds – one which saw a classical design repurposed into a steel string, single cutaway model supported by X-bracing.

Indeed, the design and specifications of The 60th share many characteristics with the LTD2022 – including figured Hawaiian Koa for the back and sides, alongside a mahogany neck and ebony fingerboard, with abalone trim and a diamond-pattern mother of pearl 12th inlay. 

The top is where things most noticeably start to differ: switching-out the LTD2022’s solid sitka spruce for even more figured Hawaiian Koa, creating a thoroughly-striking appearance. In addition, there’s a genuine diamond embedded in the headstock – a luxurious acknowledgement of its anniversary status. 

Takamine The 60th acoustic-electric

(Image credit: Takamine)

However, if you’re more impressed by carpentry than jewellery, The 60th is further distinguished by its bracing. The three-piece bracing required for The 60th’s Koa top uses an interesting combination of ebony sandwiched with spruce, which the firm says creates “the perfect combination of rigidity and resonance." 

The bracing has reportedly been hand shaped by Takamine master luthiers Noriharu Sakurai and Toru Hirokawa, and is around 20 percent lighter as a result. The sculpted bracing also reaps rewards in terms of resonance and Takamine promises “a rich vibrant tone that surpasses all expectations on a koa-topped guitar."

Takamine The 60th acoustic-electric

(Image credit: Takamine)

Finally, electronic duties are handled by the firm’s CTF-2N preamplifier, which aims to bottle the sound of its early FET preamp, while adding modern functions like a tuner and notch filter.

“Since its start in 1962, Takamine has grown to become one of the most respected and most played acoustic guitar brands around the world,” says Takamine’s Tom Watters. “The 60th will be a coveted guitar for serious Takamine collectors, or anyone who appreciates a very rare, finely-crafted instrument.”

There’s no word on price yet, but its sister instrument, the LTD2022 – which had a larger production run and, notably, did not feature a real diamond in the headstock – carried a tag of $2,999.99, so expect The 60th to be in the region of ‘a lot’…

Head to Takamine’s official site (opens in new tab) for more information.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.