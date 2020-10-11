Take your looping to the next level with 15% off Pigtronix's Infinity Looper 2 pedal

Pigtronix's original Infinity pedal is a true modern looping mothership, and is still one of the best best looper pedals you can buy today.

The Infinity 2, however, offers the same high-fidelity audio and ultra-low-latency looping engine as its predecessor, in a smaller package and at less than half the price to boot.

Now, thanks to Musician's Friend, you can get this high-performing, pedalboard-friendly looper for 15 percent off with the coupon code rocktober. That sweet discount brings it to around $170, down from its usual price tag of $199.

For $170, you're getting a pedal with two independent loop engines and a number of control options. The dual-loop design allows you to switch between parts during recording or while overdubbing. A loop not currently in use can also be deleted, and a new loop created, without interrupting playback.

Users can also cue an overdub, switch between loops or stop at the end of a loop without having to hit the footswitch at precisely the correct time.

Those are just a few of the many tantalizing features one can find on the Infinity 2, so be sure to head on over to Musician's Friend to add one of the better looper pedals on the market to your pedalboard at a great price.

Looking for even more wallet-friendly bargains on all kinds of gear? You'll absolutely love our guide to the best Prime Day guitar deals, which will be constantly updated throughout the October 13/14 event with the most irresistible discounts and sales we can find.