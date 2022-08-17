How to watch the all-star Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium

In June, the Foo Fighters announced two star-studded, blockbuster concerts celebrating the life of their former drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly in March at the age of 50.

The first will take place on September 3 at London's Wembley Stadium, while the second will occur on September 27 at Los Angeles's Kia Forum.

Today, broadcast and streaming details for the first of the two concerts were announced, alongside additions to the respective lineups of both shows.

Directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten, the full Wembley Stadium show will be available to stream live and on demand across Paramount’s streaming and digital platforms.

Live coverage will be featured on Paramount+ (opens in new tab) in the US, Pluto TV internationally and on MTV Brand YouTube Channels across the world beginning Saturday, September 3 at 11:30 a.m. EST/4:30 p.m. BST. Starting that same day, Paramount+ subscribers will have on-demand access to the broadcast, with the show appearing on Pluto TV and MTV TV video on-demand starting the week of September 5.

CBS will also broadcast a 1-hour edition of the concert in the US on September 3 at 9 p.m. EST. MTV, meanwhile, will air the one-hour special across its channels around the world starting in Latin America on Saturday, September 3 and other international territories on Sunday, September 4, followed by an extended two-hour special that will air globally in September.

It has also been announced that Travis Barker, Martin Chambers, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, the James Gang, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Luke Spiller and Lars Ulrich will perform at the Wembley concert, joining a lineup that already includes Nandi Bushell, Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Hawkins' side band, Chevy Metal.

Though featuring many of the same artists as the Wembley lineup, the L.A. show will also see Sebastian Bach, Geezer Butler, Phil Collen, Joe Elliott, Mark King, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, P!NK, LeAnn Rimes, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Brad Wilk and Nancy Wilson take the stage.

All ticket and merchandise sales from the tribute concerts will benefit charities chosen by Hawkins' family: Music Support and MusiCares.

For more info on the forthcoming concerts, visit Foo Fighters' website (opens in new tab).