TC Electronic unveils Impulse IR Loader mini pedal, packed with Celestion impulse responses

TC Electronic has unveiled the Impulse IR Loader, a mini pedal that aims to simplify the process of integrating cab sims into your pedalboard.

Besides a handy onboard screen, the pedal is notable for a number of neat features, not least the inclusion of 25 impulse responses, including 12 from renowned British speaker co Celestion, as well as space for up to 99 IRs overall.

Intriguingly, TC Electronic also notes the inclusion of Pedal Platform IRs, which include both amp and cab impulse responses, allowing players to DI straight from their pedalboard.

As well as regular true bypass switching, the pedal’s footswitch can be used to A/B between two different IRs – a logical addition given most players are likely to leave the stompbox on at all times.

Acoustic players haven’t been left out, either, as several acoustic guitar IRs are also included, promising to take piezo pickups from “dull to full”.

Impulse responses are loaded via a mini-USB port on the side of the unit, while settings are navigated using a single knob and two push-buttons.

“To get all of our users off to a great start, we teamed up with the most prestigious guitar speaker manufacturer in the industry: Celestion,” says Paul Robert Scott, TC product manager.

“They’ve already meticulously created accurate and natural-sounding IRs of their most popular speaker models. So, we’re proud to announce that the Impulse IR Loader comes pre-loaded with 12 of the finest, official Celestion digital IRs – hand-picked from what we believe to be the best IR on the market.

“Furthermore, we succeeded in making the Impulse IR Loader capable of supporting IRs of up to 200ms, which allows for unparalleled accuracy and detail when cab, amp and acoustic IRs resemble the real deal.”

We have to hand it to TC: early indicators point towards the Impulse succeeding in its goal of simplifying IR loading, all while offering smart features that set it apart from the competition.

The Impulse is available now for $129. For more information, head to TC Electronic.

TC has been on something of a roll lately, issuing the Bucket Brigade Analog Delay and Infinite Sample Sustainer in 2022 so far.