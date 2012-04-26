Tenacious D Premiere "Tinnitus" Promo Clip

Tenacious D have just debuted a promo clip for their new album, Rize of the Fenix. You can watch the video — which stars Bob Odenkirk and features a cameo from Rudy Sarzo — below, courtesy of Rolling Stone.

"This is for real," Odenkirk told Rolling Stone. "When Jack gave me an early version of Rize of the Fenix, I couldn't stop blasting it. I couldn't play it loud enough or often enough, and every night for a week, I went to bed with the sweet sounds of tinnitus ringing merrily in my ears, and yet, the next day I couldn't help cranking it again. I don't know if there is a Tinnitus Institute or not, but I predict there will be. Blame it on Rize."

The band have already released a star-studded music video for their song "To Be the Best." Watch it here.

Rize of the Fenix is out May 15.