The best 4th of July sales for guitarists: Save up to 40% off guitars, amps, FX and accessories

The 4th of July sales have landed - and if you play guitar then there are some real treats up for grabs for less. Whether you’re looking to save money on a great beginner electric guitar , a killer new guitar amp , or a sweet new delay pedal, the 4th of July sales are a great time to shop.

Okay, we get it. Times are hard and we’ve all had to make the choice between filling the tank with gas or buying some new gear, with practicality usually winning out. But we believe it’s important to hold onto your hobbies in these tougher times, and sales events like this are a great way to help your music-making budget stretch a little further.

So, if the imminent Prime Day guitar deals still feel like a while away yet, or you’re on the hunt for offers that could match this year’s Black Friday guitar deals , then now could be the time to shop.

If you want to head straight for the biggest savings then our 4th of July sale of choice is happening over at Musician’s Friend, where you can save up to 40% on a huge range of guitar gear . Elsewhere, Guitar Center is offing 35% off big name-brands and Positive Grid is offering a variety of different deals depending on the amp you're looking for.

4th of July guitar deals: Latest deals

Musician's Friend 4th of July Sale: Up to 40% off

For a limited time, you can bag yourself serious discounts on popular models from Fender, Music Man, D'Angelico, Gretsch, Schecter and many more. You have until 5 July to take advantage of this stellar sale, so don't hang around!

Guitar Center 4th of July sale: Save up to 35%

There are big savings available on electric guitars from the likes of Epiphone and Gretsch, acoustic guitars from names like Fender and Breedlove, and amps from the likes of Blackstar, among many others. You've got until July 5 – so don't hang around.

Electric guitars

Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro: was $599, now $449

Not only is this good-looking semi-hollow a good $150 cheaper than Epiphone’s regular ES-335, but it also has the added bonus of coil splits for its Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers. Throw in a classic layered maple body, rounded C mahogany neck, and choice of four finishes, and you have a truly fantastic 4th of July deal!

D'Angelico Premier Bedford: $899.99 , now $699.99

Okay, D’Angelico may be more famous for their legendary Jazz guitars, but they have an offset that would easily rival the offset royalty, Fender. With a versatile HSS setup, a Strat-style tremolo, and a user-friendly control layout, the Bedford is a guitar you have to try - and with $200 off you have no excuse not to give it ago.

Fender Player Strat: Was $909.99 now $809.99

The Player line truly raised the bar for entry-level Stratocasters. Now, thanks to Guitar Center, you can grab a particularly good-looking and great-sounding (with its best-of-both-worlds pickup set) Player HSS Strat in Sienna Sunburst for $809.99, rather than the usual $909.99, saving you a juicy $100!

Fender Player Strat Limited: $1,049.99 , $839.99

Having only been recently released, it’s quite surprising to see this Fender Player Strat HSS Limited Edition so heavily discounted. It’s currently got a massive $210 discount in the July 4th sale over at Guitar Center. It comes loaded with Seymour Duncan pickups, an updated 2-point tremolo, and that absolutely stunning British Racing Green finish, and at this price, we can’t see these being around for much longer.

Schecter C-1: Was $749 , now $679

If you’re looking for a proper rock and metal machine, the Schecter C-1 comes loaded with active EMG 81/85 pickups and a super sleek look. This Platinum edition features stunning-looking fingerboard inlays, binding on the body, and satin chrome hardware for a properly premium look. Versatile enough to handle high gain as well as it does a pristine clean sound, it’s currently reduced by a healthy $70 in the Musician’s Friend Fourth of July sale.

Epiphone Les Paul Trad Pro IV: Was $549 , now $449

Looking for an adaptable LP on a budget? Well, the Epiphone Les Paul Trad Pro IV is the model for you. Featuring a handy treble bleed circuit, as well as push/pull volume controls for coil splitting, this LP is as versatile as they come. Save $100 at Guitar Center.

Fender Player Stratocaster: $874.99 , now $6999.99

We absolutely love a shell-pink Strat - and we love them even more when they are on sale! Right now you can save a whopping $175 off the amazingly popular Fender Player Stratocaster at Guitar Center.

Gretsch G2627T Streamliner: $699.99, $599.99

Sometimes two pickups just aren't enough! This Gretsch G2627T Streamliner covers so much ground with its trio of Broad'Tron pickups, producing a myriad of tones.

Acoustic guitars

Martin Special 000: $1,049.99 , now $899.99

The sound of a Martin is known the world over, and now you can bag your very own for a whole lot less. Save a whopping $150 off this all-solid Martin at Musician's Friend right now.

Yamaha F335 Acoustic Guitar: $189.99 , now $159.99

Up until now, we'd describe the F335 as affordable, but today a more fitting term has to be 'dirt cheap'. There's no getting away from it, this acoustic is stonking value. Yamaha makes musical instruments that start at a hundred bucks or so and top out at hundreds of thousands (its premium grand pianos are a real treat) but what it doesn't do is make a bad product. Its attention to detail and quality control measures are legendary.

Epiphone Dove Studio: Was $459.99 , now $389.99

This stunning Epiphone Dove Studio in the limited-edition Alpine White finish is designed to turn heads and pull on the heartstrings with its drop-dead gorgeous looks and warm tone. Featuring a solid spruce top and Fishman Sonitone pickup system this is a bargain at only $389.99.

Guitar amps and effects

Vox AC10C1 Tan: Was $649.99 , $549.99

For those seeking a retro-inspired tube amp that sounds as good as it looks, the limited-edition Vox AC10C1 combo is for you. This pint-sized amplifier is 10 watts of pure Vox magic and is ideal for home practice, band rehearsals and even small gigs – and better yet, you can save a whopping $100 off the price at Guitar Center.

Line 6 DL4 MkII: Was $329 , now $249

The second coming of one of the most iconic delay pedals of all time, the Line 6 DL4 MkII is a delay, reverb, and even a looper pedal in one sleek unit. Packed with delightful delay sounds and spacious reverbs, the fidelity of this pedal really needs to be heard to be believed. Landing a full five out of five in our review , it’s now got a burly $80 off in the Guitar Center July 4th sale, saving you 24% on the RRP.

Boss RE-202 Space Echo: Was $419.99 , now $369.99

The Space Echo is delay pedal royalty and the new Boss RE-202 faithfully recreates the iconic sound of the original Roland unit. The new RE-202 also features some modern tweaks, with twice the delay time as the original along with a fourth virtual tape head. Available now with $50 off at Guitar Center.

