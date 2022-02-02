The Linda Lindas announce debut album, Growing Up, share title track

The Linda Lindas – the teenage punk-rockers who signed with Epitaph last year after their riotous song Racist Sexist Boy went viral – have announced their debut album, Growing Up.

Arriving April 8, the announcement follows a string of singles released by the four-piece in the past year, including Racist Sexist Boy, the buzzsaw riff-laden Oh! and rapid-fire power-punk anthem, Nino. As Growing Up's track list hasn't been officially revealed, it's not yet clear whether these tracks will appear on the album.

In a bid to gather momentum for the record – which is sure to be packed with plenty of gained-up riffage and attitude-heavy themes – the band have dropped its title track, as well as an accompanying music video, brimming with cats and shot entirely on an iPhone 13 Pro Max. Check it out below.

A light-hearted coming-of-age track, Growing Up is packed with major chord progressions, driven by crunchy powerchords and gain-heavy bass guitar lines. In the video, Lucia de la Garza and Bela Salazaar play Ernie Ball Music Man electric guitars – a St. Vincent and Mariposa, respectively.

“Directing my first video for The Linda Lindas was a dream come true because I love the message and voice the girls have, and I am a true fan,” says the music video's director, Humberto Leon.

“I was really inspired by the girl’s love of cats and wanted to take that to the next level and so the video is a conversation about turning points in their lives all being viewed through the gaze of their cats. It creates a narrative of whether the cats want to trade places with the girls or vice-a-versa.”

Formed in Los Angeles in 2018, The Linda Lindas is composed of sisters Lucia and Mila de la Garza (guitar and drums, respectively), Eloise Wong (bass) and Bela Salazaar (guitar).

“We get closer to each other when we write songs about what we’re feeling,” says Lucia de la Garza on the new album. “We’re putting a little piece of ourselves out there to show who we are. That’s kind of scary, but it’s a lot less scary when you’ve got three other people to do it with you.”

After their debut single, Racist Sexist Boy, went viral last year – with praise led by Tom Morello, who dubbed the track “song of the day” – The Linda Lindas made their national TV debut with a performance of the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“There’s also a lot of sexism around boys our age, and unfortunately in every age,” bassist Eloise Wong told Jimmy Kimmel. “We were really angry, and we decided to write a song about it.”

Celebrating the album announcement, the band will make their second TV appearance tonight (February 2) with a performance on The Late Show With James Corden.

Growing up is available now for preorder. For more information, head to The Linda Lindas' website.