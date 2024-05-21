Musician’s Friend's up to 40% off Memorial Day sale just dropped 6 days early – save big on Schecter, Electro-Harmonix and more

Grab yourself some super savings on guitars, pedals, accessories, and loads more

The body of a Schecter C-1 Platinum electric guitar at an angle on a white, red, and blue background
(Image credit: Schecter)

Memorial Day may not be upon us just yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your hands on a deal right now thanks to Musician’s Friend. They’ve gone early this year, offering players huge reductions of up to 40% off everything guitar gear - from delay pedals to metal guitars.

As well as top-line savings on gear, Musician’s Friend is also running a Memorial Day coupon on select items, with 10% off orders between $49 to $98.99, and 15% off orders of $99 or more. If that’s not enough for you, then there are also some select members-only savings on items that can only be accessed by signing up with a Musician’s Friend account and adding the item to your basket. It’s an absolutely massive sale, so if you’re in the market for some fresh guitar gear it’s well worth a look.

