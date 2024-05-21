Musician’s Friend's up to 40% off Memorial Day sale just dropped 6 days early – save big on Schecter, Electro-Harmonix and more

Memorial Day may not be upon us just yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your hands on a deal right now thanks to Musician’s Friend. They’ve gone early this year, offering players huge reductions of up to 40% off everything guitar gear - from delay pedals to metal guitars .



As well as top-line savings on gear, Musician’s Friend is also running a Memorial Day coupon on select items, with 10% off orders between $49 to $98.99, and 15% off orders of $99 or more . If that’s not enough for you, then there are also some select members-only savings on items that can only be accessed by signing up with a Musician’s Friend account and adding the item to your basket. It’s an absolutely massive sale, so if you’re in the market for some fresh guitar gear it’s well worth a look.

Musician’s Friend Memorial Day Sale: Up to 40% off

The Musician’s Friend Memorial Day Sale is a big one with up to 40% off a huge selection of gear including loads of great guitars and pedals. Including big brands like Fender, Epiphone, Schecter, Electro-Harmonix, and many more, these savings are only available until May 29th, so you’ll want to move quickly to pick up your bargain of choice.

We’ve already had a look through the sale to see what’s on offer, and of course we had to pick some of our favorites for you. First up is one of the most metal guitars we’ve seen in the sale, the Schecter C-1 Platinum Blackout. Its all-black-everything design paired with two EMG pickups makes it a proper shred machine, and it’s amazing value with a massive $250 discount taking the price down to just $499.

If you’re after an ultra-versatile delay pedal , we spotted the Electro-Harmonix Deluxe Memory Man 550-TT with a huge $100 discount, taking the price just below the $200 mark . When paired with an expression pedal it’s a super expressive delay, whether you want short staccato repeats or endlessly oscillating feedback. One for the creatives out there, the Deluxe Memory Man 550-TT is an amazing bucket brigade delay pedal that does things a little differently, offering huge flexibility and a vast array of different sounds.

Our final pick is the Fender CC-60SCE, a great beginner acoustic guitar that has got a tasty $150 discount in the Memorial Day sale. Featuring a smaller and more comfortable concert body size it’s great for new players but will also find a spot amongst more advanced players as a nice sofa guitar. The all-mahogany construction provides a lovely warmth of tone, and the cutaway allows you to reach the upper registers.