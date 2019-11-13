This killer pre-Black Friday deal gives you 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals fest is on its way, and we’re primed and ready to bring you the very best Black Friday guitar deals around. But the Black Friday offers won’t just be isolated to music gear, as this unmissable deal shows.

If you play the guitar then we’ll assume you love listening to music, too. If so, this great Amazon Music Limited deal is for you. For a limited time, you can get yourself a 4 month membership for just $0.99 and stream millions of songs.

Amazon Music Unlimited boasts a library of 50 million songs, including the latest releases, classic albums and exclusive launches. To put that in perspective, Amazon Music Unlimited has 15 million more songs than Spotify and 5 million more than Apple Music. Right now you can get all this for less than a dollar.

Sign up today and you can enjoy this vast music archive without any ads and save as much offline music as you can fit on your device. If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can also control your tunes hands-free, too.

When your trial period comes to an end, it will cost just $9.99 per month to continue, or $7.99 if you opt for an Amazon Prime membership. If even that’s a little too much, Amazon offers a $3.99 service for streaming to a single Amazon Echo speaker.

This offer expires on 6 January 2020 and you can cancel at anytime.