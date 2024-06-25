“The other bands had a top-notch Yngwie-level player, and that’s what I was trying to be. If some awful gig already has two of those dudes, it doesn’t need a third”: Tom Morello on the throwaway club show that changed his guitar playing forever

By
published

Morello pinpointed the moment that encouraged him to adopt a new approach to the guitar, which would influence his trailblazing work in Rage Against the Machine and beyond

Tom Morello playing his Arm The Homeless guitar live
(Image credit: Getty Images/Ollie Millington)

Tom Morello has had a busy few weeks. He’s dropped a surprise single with Def Leppard, announced his first solo rock album, and been gifted a guitar from While She Sleeps’ Sean Long. Now he’s opened up on the moment that changed his guitar playing forever.

In a new conversation with Guitar Interactive Magazine at Download Festival in the UK, the Whammy-loving electric guitar trailblazer discusses what proved to be a pivotal turning point in his career.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.