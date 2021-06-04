Tsakalis AudioWorks targets classic Marshall-style amp sounds with versatile Room #40 pedal

Tsakalis AudioWorks has unveiled its latest overdrive pedal, the Room #40 – a pedalboard-friendly offering that seeks to capture the tone and feel of iconic Marshall guitar amp models.

Taking heavy inspiration from the Plexi Super Lead and Plexi Super Bass amps, as well as the early JMP and JCM800, the Room #40 vows to serve up faithful tonal reproductions that capture that so-called “Marshall mojo”.

Each unit, which is hand-built in the boutique brand’s workshop in Athens, Greece, employs JFET technology and pays close attention to emulating the compression that came from the original models.

From a hands-on perspective, the Room #40 features two footswitches, one true bypass tasked with engaging the pedal and an additional switch which triggers a boost mode.

Under the hood, the pedal comes equipped with two separate Marshall circuits selected via a toggle switch, with the 19 position aiming to deliver Plexi tones and 20 seeking to serve up the JPM/JCM800 sounds.

These specific circuits can then be further sculpted thanks to a three-band EQ featuring Bass, Middle and Treble, as well as two additional volume knobs, a master control and a Variac parameter.

While the secondary volume serves as a de facto boost controller, the Variac voice can be used to alter the voltage going into the amp – an addition inspired by the “brown sound” of late electric guitar legend, Eddie Van Halen.

One final tone-tweaking appointment appears in the form of a Presence knob, which lets players adjust their tone to their individual rig.

The Tsakalis AudioWorks Room #40 is available now for $292.

Head over to Tsakalis AudioWorks for more information.