Turns out Cara Delevingne can play guitar… behind her head

In the guitar world, Cara Delevingne is best known for dating six-string provocateur Annie Clark (aka St Vincent) from 2014 to 2016, but the model/actor/singer demonstrated some playing skills of her own in a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In the clip above, Fallon reveals that Delevingne has a number of party tricks, including the ability to play guitar behind her head.

“I like to show off, apparently,” she joked, before citing Jimi Hendrix as an inspiration for her unconventional approach.

I always think with musical instruments it’s always fun to play them how other people don’t

“I always think with musical instruments it’s always fun to play them how other people don’t," she elaborated. “Because you get taught how to do things and I like to do them unconventionally.”

Delevingne then reels off a quick descending blues lick before busting out Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Sweet Home Alabama, complete with a fill or two, before house band The Roots join in.

As a point of interest, that guitar is an Epiphone Crestwood Custom, complete with Tremotone vibrato - it’s not clear whether it’s a 1962 original or a reissue.

Delevingne has previously written and recorded music under her own name, and even recorded backing vocals for St Vincent’s Pills - which was released a year after the couple broke up.