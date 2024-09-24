“The magic that made these amps so legendary with more customization than we've ever put in a pedal”: Universal Audio’s Enigmatic ’82 is now the Dumble pedal amp to beat – offering iconic mods and three decades worth of ODS sounds in one stompbox

The latest UAFX pedal was made after the firm closely inspected a host of Overdrive Special amps, and offers in-app tweakability for a Dumble replica like no other

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

Universal Audio has launched its most ambitious pedal amp yet – the UAFX Enigmatic ’82 Overdrive Special, which is inspired by the legendary Dumble tube amps.

Few, if any, guitar amps carry greater mysticism than the ones that were crafted by the late Alexander Dumble. Used by everyone from John Mayer and Robben Ford all the way to Eric Clapton, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa, Dumbles are widely considered to be the most sought-after amps around.

Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.