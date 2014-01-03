Video: Phish Create Video Montage to Celebrate Their 30th Anniversary

During their annual New Year's show at Madison Square Garden this week, Phish showed a new video, which you can check out below, on the Jumbotron during a set break.

The nine-minute-long clip is a montage celebrating the band's 30th anniversary, which they celebrated in 2013.

The video shows a massive amount of early photos and bits and pieces of video that take us right up to the present.

Phish are working on a new album, tentatively titled Wing Suit. The band played several tracks from the new album over New Year's and at their Halloween show.