Vote for the greatest blues guitarist of all time!

Calling all guitarists! If you 'woke up this morning' and you've 'still got the blues', boy, do we want to hear from you, because Total Guitar needs your help to decide who is the greatest blues guitarist of all time.

Take a look at our poll below where we've listed 100 guitarists for you – from early Delta pioneers like Robert Johnson and Charley Patton, via Chicago greats Muddy Waters and Buddy Guy, to modern day shred-blues virtuosos Joe Bonamassa and Dan Patlansky. We've even thrown in a few classic blues-rockers for good measure too!

Simply check the boxes next to your favourite players and click 'Vote' (yep, you can vote for as many as you like!). And if your favourite isn't there, don't worry, we've got you covered too. Just type their name into the box marked 'Other' and we'll be sure to count 'em along with every vote we receive.

We'll reveal the results in issue 382 of Total Guitar magazine (on sale in the UK 5 April 2024) and here on GuitarWorld.com.

Happy voting!