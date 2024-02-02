Vote for the greatest blues guitarist of all time!

By Chris Bird
( Total Guitar )
published

Total Guitar needs your votes!

Calling all guitarists! If you 'woke up this morning' and you've 'still got the blues', boy, do we want to hear from you, because Total Guitar needs your help to decide who is the greatest blues guitarist of all time. 

Take a look at our poll below where we've listed 100 guitarists for you – from early Delta pioneers like Robert Johnson and Charley Patton, via Chicago greats Muddy Waters and Buddy Guy, to modern day shred-blues virtuosos Joe Bonamassa and Dan Patlansky. We've even thrown in a few classic blues-rockers for good measure too! 

Simply check the boxes next to your favourite players and click 'Vote' (yep, you can vote for as many as you like!). And if your favourite isn't there, don't worry, we've got you covered too. Just type their name into the box marked 'Other' and we'll be sure to count 'em along with every vote we receive. 

We'll reveal the results in issue 382 of Total Guitar magazine (on sale in the UK 5 April 2024) and here on GuitarWorld.com.

Happy voting! 

Chris Bird
Chris Bird

Chris has been the Editor of Total Guitar magazine since 2020. Prior to that, he was at the helm of Total Guitar's world-class tab and tuition section for 12 years. He's a former guitar teacher with 35 years playing experience and he holds a degree in Philosophy & Popular Music. Chris has interviewed Brian May three times, Jimmy Page once, and Mark Knopfler zero times – something he desperately hopes to rectify as soon as possible.