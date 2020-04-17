Vote for the greatest shredders of all time!

Total Guitar magazine are working on a forthcoming landmark issue and they need your help. They want to know who you think are the greatest guitarists of all time – and they’re breaking it down by genre.

We've already asked you to vote for the greatest blues guitarists, the greatest classic rock guitarists and the greatest metal players. Those polls are still open. Today we want to know who you think are the greatest shredders.

"Shredding" has occasionally had a bad rap in the last decade or so since it blew our minds and ruined our self-esteem. Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman once told us that shred was "a lame-ass term and I fucking hate ever being called it, at any tier. A shredder, at least to me, is a guy who plays fast meaningless shit all the time. Shredders are the guys in your friend’s basement who play insanely fast, and it just looks so mind-blowing and amazingly cool with their fingers flying all around the neck, but if you close your eyes and actually listen, what you hear is a pile of shit. You all know what I’m talking about."

But more recently the shred backlash has come full circle. There are country shredders. And there's a new breed of player who takes the pyrotechnics of shred and adds that insane tekkers to post-rock or hip-hop.

The question remains: who are the greatest shredders?

We’ve listed over 20 greats to get you started (if anyone is missing, they might just be in our shredders poll, coming tomorrow). Every vote counts – and you can vote for as many of the guitarists below as you like. You might have your own favourite that isn’t on there – simply write your suggestion at the bottom of the poll. The winners will be the ones with the most votes, simple as that.

We'll be announcing the results in the coming weeks – and Total Guitar will be telling you everything you need to know, including how to play just like them – so make sure to check back to see how your favourites fared.