Walrus Audio launches new-and-improved Iron Horse V3 distortion pedal

Following the Eras high-gain distortion pedal – which was launched back in September – Walrus Audio has announced its latest dirt box, the Iron Horse V3.

Touted by the US-based company as a “thick, punchy, riffy and rowdy” take on a classic LM308 distortion circuit, the Iron Horse V3 is – as you'd probably guess – the third in the company's line of Iron Horse distortion pedals.

Where previous iterations of the Iron Horse feature a three-way toggle switch for flicking between clipping modes, the Iron Horse V3 features a new blend-style potentiometer knob, which allows the player to blend between higher-compression symmetrical silicon clipping on the left and lower-compression diode clipping on the right.

Walrus Audio notes: “Since the Si/LED knob is changing the internal gain and clipping style, the other controls will behave slightly differently as well. You will need to use the volume knob to adjust the overall output up or down depending on where you have the knob set.”

Other updates from previous Iron Horse versions include top-mounted jacks – ideal for maximum pedalboard real estate efficiency – a soft relay true bypass switch and a fixed volume drop-off when the distortion knob is at minimum.

Visually, the pedal features a gold-finished enclosure with black artwork designed by illustrator David Hüttner.

The Iron Horse is available now for $199. For more information, head to Walrus Audio.

Walrus Audio hasn't just been in the business of distortion pedals in 2021; back in May, the company launched the iguana-adorned Polychrome analog flanger.