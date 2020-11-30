Warwick debuts Alien Deluxe Hybrid Thinline acoustic bass guitars

Warwick recently announced the the Gnome series of bass amp heads, and now the company has some new basses to go along with it – eight new models, to be exact.

The fresh designs have been added to the RockBass Alien Deluxe Hybrid Thinline range, and feature thin, 3.15-inch body depths and two different pickups (magnetic and piezo) for added comfort and tonal flexibility.

Features on the Aliens include solid AA Sitka spruce tops, walnut backs and sides, mahogany necks and wenge fingerboards.

There’s also Just-A-Nut III Tedur nuts, wenge bridges with slotted bridge pins, wenge thumb rests, bone saddles, chrome hardware and transparent pickguards.

Electronics, meanwhile, are Shadow NanoMag pickups in the fingerboard and Shadow piezo pickups under the saddle, along with a built-in tuner.

The basses are offered in four- and five-string models, as well as in 24-fret or fretless versions.

Finishes include Natural Transparent Satin or Solid Black Satin, and a RockBag Student Line gig bag, truss rod tool and 1.5 mm hex key wrench are included.

The new RockBass Alien Deluxe Hybrid Thinline four-string models are available now, with the five-string versions expected in February 2021.

For more information, head to Warwick.