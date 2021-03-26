Watch 4 Wolfgang Van Halens jam fuzz-heavy new Mammoth WVH cut, Don’t Back Down

Wolfgang Van Halen has revealed two new tracks from his forthcoming Mammoth WVH album, Don’t Back Down and Think It Over.

Don’t Back Down is accompanied by a music video that sees four Wolfgang Van Halens (plus two more on production duties) performing the single – a fuzz-heavy riffer in the vein of previously unveiled track You’re to Blame – at 5150 Studios.

Wolfgang, of course, handled all instruments and vocal duties on Mammoth WVH’s forthcoming self-titled debut, and the video gives us an insight into his unexpected guitar choices for the record: a Gibson ES-335 and Fender Starcaster, running through an EVH 5150III head.

The track is very much Wolfgang’s own hard-rock vision, but keen-eared Van Halen fans will note the neat flanged pick scrape Easter egg at the track’s finale.

Think It Over, meanwhile, adopts a more anthemic pop-rock approach, with expansive Foo Fighters-esque chords and a huge chorus hook.

The new songs follow Distance, Wolfgang’s tribute to his departed father, which received its debut live performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month.

Mammoth WVH is out on June 11 via Ex1 Records/Explorer1 Music Group and available to preorder now.

The album's full tracklisting is as follows: