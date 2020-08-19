Watch this insane display of slap-bass thrash metal by The Erkonauts' Ales Campanelli

Fast-paced metal might not be your first thought when you think of slap bass, but The Erkonauts bass player Ales Campanelli has executed it to perfection on the band's latest single, War Flamingoes.

Here, he delivers a furious playthrough of the track, showcasing his ability to slap and pop and breakneck speeds. He creates a rhythmic effect that's unusual for the genre, and we absolutely love it.

The bassist also employs some blistering alternate picking, exhibiting his dexterity and skill as a fully rounded player.

He plays a TUNE Phoenix/Spartan-4 Ash TBK Custom bass guitar through a EBS Fafner Bass Amp - which powers a EBS Proline 4x10 cabinet.

"This song combines two of my unconditional loves: chord play and slap," Campanelli says. "So it's all about dropping the pick and getting it back. I can't wait to see how this is going to work live, in a hopefully not too distant future."