What’s the best guitar riff of 2021?

So 2021 didn’t exactly pan out like any of us had hoped. Praise be, then, for the astonishing array of riffs that pushed guitar to the forefront of every genre under the sun.

But what with it being end-of-year poll season and all, we’re going to have to shine the investigative desk lamp of guitar truth directly into your retinas and ask: what was the best guitar riff of 2021?

Thanks to our fine family of Guitar World writers and editors, not to mention a cabal of our famous guitar-playing pals, we’ve drawn up a shortlist of riffs that showcased the best in guitar playing circa 2021, from death metal to shred, pop, funk and everything in between.

You can make your voice heard below – and yes, you can vote for multiple riffs, and even suggest your own if these choices horribly offend you in some way. We’ll close the poll a week from today (December 14) and reveal the winners shortly after.

And with that, let the power of the riff compel you… get voting!