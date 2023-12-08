What’s the best guitar solo of 2023?

By Michael Astley-Brown
Jackson Maxwell
 published

Vote for the lead that blew you away this year

Close up of hand on electric guitar fretboard
Each and every 12 months brings a cavalcade of fretboard-searing guitar solos, and indeed, this year’s lead guitar harvest proved to be quite bountiful.

In March, Nuno Bettencourt dramatically returned to the limelight, vowing to keep Eddie Van Halen's guitar fire burning with a jaw-loosening solo on Rise, Extreme's first new single in 15 years. There was more lead guitar greatness from Wolfgang Van Halen and his Mammoth WVH project, and Jackson Guitars' Misha Mansoor-led Virtuoso Mega Shred – a mind-blowing, five-solo metal guitar instrumental that was written for a guitar promo, of all things. 

On the funk side, there was a burner from Cory Wong; in the blues, standout solos from Joe Bonamassa and Kenny Wayne Shepherd; in the punk and indie worlds, absolute belters from Screaming Females and Palehound. On top of it all, there was an emotional tip of the cap to the late Jeff Beck in the form of Moon River, his final collaboration with Eric Clapton

Oh, we could go on. But what we really want is for you to tell us: what’s the best guitar solo of 2023? We’ve recruited an all-star panel of pro players, along with the wider GW team, to draw up a shortlist, but if you really, really disagree, you can nominate your own pick, too.

We’ll close the poll a week today and publish the results in mid-December. And don’t worry if your favorite artist doesn’t crop up here; they may well appear in our best album poll, which will go live very soon indeed.

And with that, we bid you a pleasant voting experience. Until next time… 

Michael Astley-Brown
Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.

