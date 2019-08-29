“Who doesn’t want their name on one of these beautiful things?”: Gary Clark Jr. discusses his new signature Cry Baby Wah

Dunlop introduced a slew of new effect pedals at summer NAMM 2019, and among them was the sharp-looking Gary Clark Jr. Cry Baby Wah.

Now, Dunlop has shared a video of Clark discussing the signature pedal, which features a lower frequency range and a tighter sweep, the latter ideal for, as Clark puts it, “percussive situations.”

Elsewhere in the video, Clark discusses being introduced to the wah through hearing Jimi Hendrix’s Voodoo Child. “My mind was just blown,” he says.

He also talks about the first time he ever played a wah, as well as acquiring his first Cry Baby.

As for what he likes about the wah?

“To me it’s a lot more vocal than just the electric guitar, straight up,” he says.

“For example, when I play it on my song When My Train Pulls In, there’s a sense of confusion, angst, sorrow, determination and hope and I think using the wah in certain ways helps to express that sentiment along with the note.”

For more information on the Gary Clark Jr. Cry Baby Wah, which is finished in a custom brushed copper designed to patina over time, head to Dunlop.

As Gary himself asks, “Who doesn’t want their name on one of these beautiful things?”