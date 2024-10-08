With $200 slashed off the Fender Tone Master Pro, I'm considering ditching the amps and finally going digital

Despite Amazon slashing prices for Big Deal Days, the best bargains for guitarists are found elsewhere. For example, take the incredibly popular Fender Tone Master Pro, which has a whopping $200 off over at Fender.com. In our glowing review, we said, “Fender might be late to the amp modeling floor party, but that slow start pays off with a unit that is quite possibly the best in its class and price point.” So, with such a sizable discount applied, we can’t help but get excited.
Now, I’ll be the first to admit that despite advances in technology, I’d still consider myself a fairly traditional guitar player. I love Gibson guitars and a blisteringly loud Vox AC30 by my side on stage. That said, I could really do without carrying the diamond-clad combo in and out of venues!
Fender Tone Master Pro: $1,699.99, now $1,499.99
Featuring over 100 amp and effect models, over 6000 Fender-captured impulse responses, a 7-inch color touch-screen, a 60-second stereo looper, as well as four effects loops and ten proprietary footswitches, this unit is the best in its class for sure – and better yet, you can save $200 at Fender.