With $200 slashed off the Fender Tone Master Pro, I'm considering ditching the amps and finally going digital

Despite Amazon slashing prices for Big Deal Days, the best bargains for guitarists are found elsewhere. For example, take the incredibly popular Fender Tone Master Pro, which has a whopping $200 off over at Fender.com. In our glowing review, we said, “Fender might be late to the amp modeling floor party, but that slow start pays off with a unit that is quite possibly the best in its class and price point.” So, with such a sizable discount applied, we can’t help but get excited.

Now, I’ll be the first to admit that despite advances in technology, I’d still consider myself a fairly traditional guitar player. I love Gibson guitars and a blisteringly loud Vox AC30 by my side on stage. That said, I could really do without carrying the diamond-clad combo in and out of venues!

That’s why, over the last few months, I’ve been really considering ditching my regular rig, getting with the times and going fully digital. Now, while I have thought about the Line 6 Helix Stomp XL and Neural DSP Quad Cortex , the unit that caught my attention the most was the Fender Tone Master – even more so since it’s on sale.

Fender Tone Master Pro: $1,699.99 , now $1,499.99

Featuring over 100 amp and effect models, over 6000 Fender-captured impulse responses , a 7-inch color touch-screen, a 60-second stereo looper , as well as four effects loops and ten proprietary footswitches, this unit is the best in its class for sure – and better yet, you can save $200 at Fender.

It’s a given that the Tone Master Pro would feature a wealth of stunning amp models and effects. In fact, this floor unit has the ability to reproduce anything from the shimmering cleans of a Twin Reverb to the bone-rattling sound of a cranked EVH 5150 and so much more.

But for me, where this Fender multi-effects excels is in useability. In our review, we praised how quick and easy it was to set up, saying, “Even without a manual, we were able to access and use practically everything within a few minutes. While competitors can come close with the quality of their amp models, the Tone Master Pro is way ahead when it comes to accessibility and being just plain fun and inspirational to plug into."

Want to see what this unit can do? Well, check out the video below.

Exploring the Tone Master Pro | Fender - YouTube Watch On