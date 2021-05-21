Trending

Wolfgang Van Halen deploys gargantuan riffage in new track, Mammoth

By

The sixth song to arrive from Mammoth WVH also showcases some tasty harmonized leads

Wolfgang Van Halen has dropped another new track from his forthcoming Mammoth WVH effort, which is, appropriately enough, titled Mammoth.

The new song sees Wolfgang deliver some hard-hitting single-string riffs, which build to an anthemic, arms-aloft chorus. There are some killer harmonized lead lines around the three-minute mark, too.

Mammoth marks the sixth track to arrive from Mammoth WVH, following Distance, You’re To Blame, Don’t Back Down, Think It Over and Feel, though Wolfgang describes the new release as the song that best encompasses the overall vibe of his debut.

Mammoth WVH – which features Wolfgang handling all guitar, bass, drum and vocal duties – is set to arrive on June 11 via EX1 Records/ Explorer1 Music Group, and available to preorder now. Its full tracklisting is below:

  1. Mr. Ed
  2. Horribly Right
  3. Epiphany
  4. Don’t Back Down
  5. Resolve
  6. You’ll Be the One
  7. Mammoth
  8. Circles
  9. The Big Picture
  10. Think It Over
  11. You’re to Blame
  12. Feel
  13. Stone
  14. Distance

Mammoth WVH

(Image credit: Mammoth WVH)