Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH debuts stomping new single, Feel

Wolfgang Van Halen has released Feel, the fifth single from his forthcoming, self-titled debut Mammoth WVH album.

The track sees the multi-instrumentalist deliver a driving hard-rock arrangement, foregrounded by a series of chunky riffs and a killer breakdown.

Watch the track's accompanying lyric video below:

While Feel centers primarily around that monstrous main riff, there's some noteworthy lead work to be lapped up, too, in the form of a tasty bend-heavy guitar solo around the 2:27 mark.

Prior to Feel, four tracks had already been released from Mammoth WVH – Distance, Wolfgang's emotional tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen, the riff-driven You're to Blame, Don't Back Down – the music video for which features multiple Wolfgangs – and the anthemic Think It Over.

Wolfgang Van Halen gave his Mammoth WVH material its live debut back in February where he was joined by guitarists Frank Sidoris and Jon Jourdan, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garrett Whitlock to perform Distance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Mammoth WVH is out on June 11 via Ex1 Records/Explorer1 Music Group and is available to pre-order now. Check out the record's tracklisting below:

Mr. Ed Horribly Right Epiphany Don’t Back Down Resolve You’ll Be the One Mammoth Circles The Big Picture Think It Over You’re to Blame Feel Stone Distance