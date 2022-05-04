X-Pick is a magnetic pick that brings multi-FX to your rhythm hand

In recent years, we’ve seen multi-FX go from pedalboards to amps, guitars and phones – and now a Kickstarter campaign promises to produce a multi-FX pick.

The X-Pick is described as less a pick and more of “a remote control for your pickups”, using powerful magnetic fields to interact with your guitar’s strings and pickups.

It’s constructed with a neodymium magnet that opens up a number of interesting playing and noise creation techniques, whether playing directly on the strings or simply manipulating the magnetic field at a distance (up to a maximum of 20cm).

In doing so, X-Pick says you can use the tech to create a whole array of different sounds, including infinite sustain, slide and wah-like tones, delay, tremolo and even EBow-esque noises.

There’s also an octaver-type sound, which can be created by playing on the strings over the pickups, allowing you to gain more than an octave on each string.

Many of these operate very differently to their pedalboard equivalents and are not intended to replace traditional effects, but work in tandem with them to create interesting results.

For instance, the delay is not ‘set and forget’. Instead, it depends on the player alternating strums or picking on and off the strings, creating each ‘echo’ with an air strum.

Pledges start at €36 (approx. $38), so while it‘s pricey for a pick, we reckon it‘s low enough to warrant an experimental punt for many players.

At the time of writing, the project – led by Italian musician and scientist Marsio Salcuni – has 23 days remaining and has already reached over 50% of its target amount.

Head to the X-Pick Kickstarter page for more information.