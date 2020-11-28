Yamaha’s FG800 is one of our favorite beginner acoustics. It’s also sold out, but we’ve found stock at Walmart!

The Yamaha FG800 is our pick for one of the best acoustic guitars for beginners around right now. It’s been sold out everywhere for most of today (thanks, Black Friday!), but we just discovered some extra stock at Walmart ! It’s a popular guitar, so it won’t stick around for long.

In our beginner acoustic guide we describe the FG800 like this: “The sound generated by this beauty could easily come from a more expensive guitar, and it’s reliable at holding its tune, too.” What more could you ask for when you’re looking to learn on a budget?

Ok, so this guitar isn’t actually on sale right now, but when a guitar this good - and this cheap - becomes available, you can’t go far wrong.

Yamaha FG800: In stock at Walmart!

The Yamaha FG800 really is a cut above the rest when it comes to beginner acoustics. It’s got a solid spruce top - something you’ll usually see on more expensive guitars - plus a rosewood fretboard and bridge in case that wasn’t enough. This guitar is a dreadnought shape, so you can say hello to a powerful, rich tone that will make you want to play for hours. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, the FG800 will fit nicely in your collection. And for only $199, what are you waiting for?View Deal

