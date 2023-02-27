Zoom unveils new B2 Four bass multi-effects pedal, with Multi-Layer IR, 300 patches and a 60-second looper

Just a couple of months following the introduction of its six-string focused G2 Four and G2X Four multi-effects pedals, Zoom has lifted the lid on a bass-focused sibling to the units, the B2 Four.

Based around tech from the firm’s top-end B6 processor, the B2 Four models 11 classic amp units and 11 preamps, and also boasts six DI models (including three tube and three transistor-based units) and an additional 82 effects.

One of the headline features is the Multi-Layer IR (impulse response) tech, which featured on the B6 and G2 Four, and is essentially a method of recording IRs from cabinets at three different volume levels.

These then react, via some clever programming, to the level of your bass, switching profiles accordingly and creating what Zoom maintains is an ultra-realistic recreation of those classic amp and cab tones.

In addition to the gear modelling, the B2 Four also packs in a 60-second looper and an onboard drum machine with 68 rhythm patterns.

The unit comes with 250 preloaded patches – so there’s plenty to experiment with – and an additional 50 blank slots for your own presets (using up to five effects, simultaneously).

In a breath of fresh air for bassists who are fed up with after-thought presets on guitar apps, it has its own app – Handy Guitar Lab for B2 Four – which offers a library of patches to browse and install, as well as the ability to construct presets on your phone.

The firm is touting the unit’s ability to handle anything from classic Motown style tones to modern metal, so it’s a pretty broad tonal canvas.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Zoom) (Image credit: Zoom)

It can all be switched and browsed hands-free using the cross key navigation switches, though you’ll need to train your toes if you want to tweak the four EQ/volume knobs on the fly.

There’s a useful selection of I/O including a balanced XLR output, expression pedal connection, aux input, ground lift, switchable impedance and stereo 1/4” outputs, plus the option to use it as a 2-in/2-out audio interface.

The B2 Four retails for $249. For more information on the pedal, head to Zoom (opens in new tab).