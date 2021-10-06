Trending

Zoom launches B6 bass multi-effects processor with DI models and color touchscreen

The effects firm’s new multi-FX is a mid-range modeller designed solely for bassists

Zoom has announced a new bass-only multi-effects unit, dubbed the B6.

The B6 clearly hopes to become the go-to modelling unit for (the often underserved) bass guitarists, incorporating a number of thoughtful low-end focussed features. 

First up, it includes 11 bass amp and four DI models, based on “iconic” tube and solid-state models. Then there’s a dual input (with adjustable impedance from 1M to 10M ohms) and an A/B switch, enabling players to quickly swap between two instruments, for instance, acoustic and electric basses.

Zoom has clearly put a lot of thought into the controls on offer, too. Firstly, via a new 4.3” color touchscreen and nine footswitches. It’s also the first multi-effects to offer support for the visually impaired, via VoiceOver operation on the B6 Guitar Lab app.

Under the hood is a new analog circuit, which the firm says “vastly improves the low-frequencies” in the B6’s tones and an 88.2 kHz effects processor. Then there’s also a looper and 10 new preamp and effects models, including Bass Analog Octave, a ’1073’ preamp and a new ‘Djent preamp’.

Finally, the B6 doubles up as a 2-in/2-out USB audio interface. It is perhaps surprising, given the price point, that the B6 doesn’t offer Bluetooth connectivity in the base unit, but there is the optional extra of a Bluetooth adapter for those who prefer wireless connections.

The Zoom B6 has an MSRP of £478 / €534 (approx. $650). Head to the official Zoom site for more information.

