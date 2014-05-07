Conor Oberst Announces New Tour Dates and Album Out May 19

Conor Oberst has announced several additional tour dates for this fall, including concerts in Boulder, Austin, Dallas, Seattle, Portland and more.

Oberst will also co-headline the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles with John Prine on October 5th.

Oberst is performing on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 19.

He will also be featured on CBS This Morning: Saturday on May 24th, performing two tracks from his new solo record Upside Down Mountain, which is out on May 19th via Nonesuch Records.

In support of the album release, Oberst will perform at Rough Trade NYC in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on May 20th. Tickets will be available at the door.

Check out album track "Hundreds of Ways" here:

Pre-order the album at Nonesuch.com along with an exclusive print featuring the album art, or via iTunes. All pre-orders include an instant download of “Hundreds of Ways” and “Governor’s Ball.”

Oberst kicks off the first leg of a world tour in support of the new album on May 8th in North Carolina. His friends and colleagues Dawes appear on the bill as “Special Guests” – both opening the shows and acting as Oberst’s band for the tour. For more information visit http://www.conoroberst.com.

CONOR OBERST TOUR DATES:

May 8 Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom (SOLD OUT) *

May 9 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

May 10 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

May 11 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall *

May 13 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall *

May 14 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham *

May 16 Gulf Shores, AL @ The Hangout Festival (SOLD OUT)

May 17 Chattanooga, TN @ Track 29 *

May 20 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

May 21 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (SOLD OUT) *

May 22 Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury (SOLD OUT) *

May 23 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

May 24 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

May 25 Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead (SOLD OUT)*

May 27 Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre *

May 29 Chicago, IL @ Metro (SOLD OUT) *

May 30 Chicago, IL @ Metro (SOLD OUT) *

May 31 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

June 1 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue (SOLD OUT) *

June 2 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

June 4 Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium *

June 5 Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note *

June 6 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

June 7 Lexington, KY @ Buster’s *

July 2 Kansas City, KS @ CrossroadsKC *

July 3 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

July 4 Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Festival

July 27 Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

July 29 New York, NY @ Summerstage, Central Park *

July 31 Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens Amphitheatre *

August 1 Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang ^*

Sept 14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

Sept 16 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

Sept 18 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Sept 19 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Sept 20 Austin, TX @https://stubbs.frontgatetickets.com/event/6lvmg8pd7fx98485

Sept 21 Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center – Annette Strauss Artist Square

Sept 23 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

Sept 24 Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

Sept 25 Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

Sept 27 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Sept 28 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Sept 30 Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

Oct 1 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Oct 5 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre (Co-Headline w/ John Prine)