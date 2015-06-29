Acoustic Nation Hosts Nashville NAMM Stage

If you're going to be in the Nashville area during the NAMM show, here's a treat for you.

Not only are tickets to get into the show super cheap, you'll be able to not only browse some amazing gear and meet company representatives, you'll be able to listen to some fantastic music as well.

On Saturday, July 11, from 10am to 4pm, the NAMM show is open to the public and we'll be hosting the Acoustic Nation stage front and center in the Music City Center lobby.

Get your tickets for NAMM's Music Industry Day here.

And check out our line up of extremely talented performers below:

10:00am Sabrina Lentini

The young and talented Sabrina Lentini has been playing stages for years.

At the age of 13, Sabrina participated in Majors and Minors, a reality based TV series on The HUB network. She was one of twelve young performers chosen from a nationwide search of over 40,000. During the course of the show, she received advice and direction from talented stars such as Jordin Sparks, will.i.am, Colbie Caillat, Jennifer Hudson, Avril Lavigne, and many more.

Sabrina was thrilled to recieve a golden ticket on this Season 13 of FOX's infamous American Idol, where she survived Hollywood week and was the youngest contestant to make it all the way to the Top 48 out of more than 75,000.

Not your average young musician, Sabrina is greatly influenced by artists that most her age are unaware of, such as Melanie Safka and Janis Joplin. She also pulls her musical inspiration from more current musicians like Colbie Caillat, KT Tunstall, and John Mayer.

11:00am Louisa Wendorff

Louisa’s passion took her from the warm Southern California coast to Nashville, Tennessee, where she attended Belmont University for Songwriting and Music Business. While in school, she began writing and recording for her first EP. She released the EP, Arrow, in June of 2014. Her EP soared to the No. 2 spot on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter chart, gaining her the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s HeatSeekers Chart.

Louisa’s talent was soon recognized when, in late December 2014, Taylor Swift discovered her latest mash-up video of Swift’s songs, “Blank Space” and “Style.” One word on Twitter from Swift herself, “OBSESSED,” launched Louisa into the spotlight. In no time, Louisa’s YouTube mash-up went viral, with over 17 million views in the first month alone.

In February 2015, Louisa performed live at E!’s Live Countdown to the Grammy’s Red Carpet, as she simultaneously released her “Blank Space/Style” mash-up as a single on iTunes. The single rapidly climbed to the #18 spot for all genres on iTunes. Louisa calls Nashville home, and is currently working on new music.

1:00pm Dustin Lynch

Broken Bow Records artist Dustin Lynch’s self-titled debut hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart – making him the only new male artist to achieve such a feat that year. The album’s lead single, “Cowboys and Angels,” exceeded platinum sales status while earning Lynch a legion of devoted fans. “Cowboys and Angels” became a modern day country classic, ending the year as one Billboard’s Top 5 Country Songs of 2012.

Since releasing “Cowboys and Angels,” Dustin Lynch has launched on to the country music scene. Racking up over 25 million views on YouTube/VEVO, soaring to #1 on the MTV Music Meter and selling 2.4 million digital singles, the Tennessee native brings a fresh combination of traditional influences and edgy intensity to the genre.

Producers Mickey Jack Cones, Brett Beavers and Luke Wooten showcase his progressive sound throughout his sophomore album, WHERE IT’S AT (Broken Bow Records), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Country Albums Chart and has tallied over 750,000 tracks sold to date. Fueled by the scorching Top 25-and-rising single “Hell Of A Night” and multi-week #1, GOLD-certified smash “Where It’s At,” the buzz-worthy album has earned well over 23.6 million streams on Spotify.

Previously opening for Keith Urban, Lynch is igniting crowds nationwide on Luke Bryan’s 2015 KICK THE DUST UP TOUR. With recent shout-outs from superstar Reba and CBS’ The Talk co-hosts, media critics have taken notice of the rising newcomer. He was praised in ROLLING STONE COUNTRY’s “The Best Things We Saw at CMA Music Fest 2014” and ROLLING STONE’s 2013 Best of Rock Issue; named ELLE’s “Best New Country Music Artist of 2013,” and picked for both PEOPLE COUNTRY and US WEEKLY’s “2014 Sexiest Men of Country.”

3:00pm Tony Lucca

You may know him as a contestant on The Voice, but Lucca’s been honing his craft long before he appeared on the show. In fact, his current release is his eighth full-length album.

Tony Lucca is his first self-titled release, and his first entirely self-produced effort.

“We went in with the intention of making a record that was as live-sounding as possible,” Lucca shares.

“I wanted to close my eyes and be able to visualize the players in the room or up on the stage, actually playing the songs together. One guitar over here, the other guy over there, bass, drums, some keys? I mean, that’s the rock-n-roll I fell in love with when I was a kid.”

Lucca has made a record with Adam Levine, then toured with Maroon 5 and Kelly Clarkson. He was cast by Justin Timberlake to play “the cool guy” in Timberlake’s directorial debut.He was cast on the hit show “Parenthood” playing himself as a rock singer, and performed an original song. And now he’s here to play for you!

