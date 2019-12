In this video, Chris Thomas, senior artist relations manager for Martin Guitar, shows off the new additions to the company's Performing Artist Series. All the models were unveiled at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

The GPCPA4 Shaded Grand Performance cutaway and the DCPA4 Shaded Dreadnought cutaway are the warmly shaded top versions of the GPCPA4 and DCPA4 models.

