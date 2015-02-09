NAMM 2015: Yamaha Guitars – VIDEO

While in Anaheim, CA for the NAMM show, we had the opportunity to stop by a few booths for some one-on-one video action.

First up is Yamaha.

Here is Armando Vega to let you know what’s new from the manufacturer’s acoustic line. From limited-run instruments to updates in Yamaha’s handcrafted L series, there’s plenty to check out.

Vega also brought along worldclass fingerstyle guitarist Carl Tosten to demo the guitars. We’ve got to say – they sound great!

For the latest on Yamaha acoustics, click here, and to find out more about Tosten, visit www.carltosten.com.