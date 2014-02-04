Ovation Introduces New Models to Celebrity Elite Series

Ovation® is proud to announce the Celebrity Elite series of acoustic-electric guitars.

Masterfully built with eight beautiful finish options, the new Celebrity Elite models have a classic mid-depth Lyrachord® cutaway body style and an improved quartersawn scalloped “X” bracing design.

Replacing the existing Celebrity Deluxe Series, the new Celebrity Elite line consists of two tiers of models: Celebrity Elite Plus and Celebrity Elite.

The Celebrity Elite Plus line features figured tops, beautiful multi-wood epaulet combinations and upgraded abalone appointments on the purfling and fret markers along with the OP-4BT preamp with Ovation Slimline Pickup.

Figured tops include Trans Blue Quilt Maple (CE44P-8TQ), Figured Koa (CE44P-FKOA), Padauk (CE44P-PD) and Spalted Maple (CE44P-SM).

Available in Sunburst (CE44-1), Natural (CE44-4), Black (CE44-5) and Ruby Red (CE44-RR) finishes, the Celebrity Standard CE44 features a solid spruce top and is appointed with pearloid microdots on a rosewood fingerboard, multi-wood epaulets, and the Ovation OP-4BT preamp with Ovation Slimline Pickup.

“The new Celebrity Elite Series has been designed to capture the essence of that renowned Ovation Elite sound: full and focused low-end, excellent balance, and great projection” says Jason Barnes, Ovation product manager. “With upgraded materials and bracing, the Celebrity Elite Series delivers our greatest value to date with the iconic Elite design.”

The Ovation Celebrity Elite Plus is available for $749.50 (MSRP). The Ovation Celebrity Elite is available for $649.50 (MSRP).

Visit www.ovationguitars.com for more information.