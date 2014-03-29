Sunday Strum: Episode 2 Learn an Easy Country/Western/Rockabilly Strum Pattern

Each week we’re bringing you a new, easy acoustic guitar strum pattern to learn.

It’s a perfect activity for a lazy Sunday, or for any time you have a minute to try something new.

In this week’s episode, I focus on creating a country/western or rockabilly vibe.

Alternating bass notes on beats 1 and 3 really drives this feel.

Muting with the right hand provides even more texture once the basic foundation of the pattern has been established.

This simple shift in bass notes can really spice up an otherwise basic progression.

Try experimenting with different open chords, shifting the bass note from root to 5th.

Here's the strum stroke pattern:

Check out more Sunday Strum patterns and tune in next Sunday for another episode!

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com