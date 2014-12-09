10 Ways to Hold a Guitar (for Beginners) — Video

In the fancy new video below, Dissimulator's Jared Dines presents "10 Ways to Hold a Guitar (for Beginners)."

These include "The Power Stance," "The Crab," "Stage Fright" and many more (Seven more, to be exact).

If Dines looks familiar, you might his cousin.

If you're not his cousin and he still looks familiar, it might be because you saw him in this popular video on GuitarWorld.com ("Things Guitarists Say in the Studio").

But yes, if he looks familiar, it's probably for one of these two reasons. Regardless, we hope he keeps making these videos! Be sure to follow Dines on YouTube and Twitter. Enjoy!