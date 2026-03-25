“This decision was completely out of my control and I had nothing to do with it”: Ill Niño part ways with new guitarist just weeks before tour – and only months after hiring him
Xander Charles has parted ways with the nu metal outfit just before a run of tour dates
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Nu metal outfit Ill Niño have parted ways with guitarist Xander Raymond Charles – who was only hired a few months ago – just weeks before a tour of South America.
The band, which shot to fame with their 2001 album, Revolution Revolución, facing an untimely reshuffle as dates in Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil loom. Those shows are in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their name-making debut LP.
Charles has taken to Instagram to break the news, saying: “In the beginning of 2026, I was hired by Ill Niño to become a permanent replacement and the newest member. Last night, I received a call telling me they no longer need me as a replacement.Article continues below
“This was a total shock, as I was committed for several months, and the first show is three weeks away. I was informed this decision was completely out of my control, and I had nothing to do with it.”
He goes on to call the surprise move “a business decision,” and states that there “is no bad blood” between the respective parties.
“If anyone needs a guitar player, I’m here,” he says. “I keep my word, and I commit to what I agree to.”
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The band has gone through a raft of line-up changes since its formation in 1998. Ex-Soulfly guitarist Marc Rizzo rejoined the band in 2021, having been in the picture during the band's early days, but departed again three years later.
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At the time of writing, there has been no official statement from the band.
Their forthcoming South American dates, which kickstart in Lima, Peru, on April 23, are their first shows since playing Australia and New Zealand in September.
Charles released his latest solo album, Trash Media, earlier this month.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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