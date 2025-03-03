“They said, ‘We need a good singer.’ We said, ‘What’s the matter with James Hetfield?’”: NWOBHM survivors Raven on giving insecure Metallica their first national tour, and pioneering the 8-string bass and bass trem

Features
By
published

Even after 50 years and a near-fatal accident, British metal’s Gallagher brothers still have enough attitude to give young bands a run for their money

Raven
(Image credit: Alamy)

Fronted by Newcastle-born brothers John and Mark Gallagher, Raven were pioneers of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, combining elements of speed, thrash, and traditional heavy music into a sound referred to as athletic metal.

“Certain bands really stand out, like Like Motörhead and Judas Priest, who have a signature sound,” bassist Mark says. “We have that.”

Slayer, Megadeth, Testament, Death Angel, Coroner, and Metallica – who opened for Raven in 1983 – cite the band from north-east England as a direct influence. Raven’s first three albums, Rock Until You Drop (1981), Wiped Out (1982), and All for One (1983) are of particular note.

“It was a very exciting time,” guitarist John says. “It was an era, not a sound. The bands were very different, but they all had passion and energy. We went from playing in the working men’s clubs to putting a single out to being on tour with Ozzy Osbourne. We played with Motörhead and Iron Maiden and filled in for Gary Moore when he pulled out of a tour with Whitesnake. It was an amazing experience.”

Things got tough for later in the ‘80s as the bands they’d influenced passed them by, and the ‘90s weren’t much better. But they never gave up – not even when Mark’s legs were crushed when a wall fell on him on a construction site in 2001.

It took eight years for Raven to rally with 2009’s Walk Through Fire; but since then they’ve dropped three more records: ExtermiNation (2015), Metal City (2020), and All Hell’s Breaking Loose (2023) – which Mark says equal or better their early work.

Raven - All Hell's Breaking Loose (Official Video) - YouTube Raven - All Hell's Breaking Loose (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

John agrees: “It’s a curious place to be. We’ve got this long history, but we’re by no means a legacy band. You’re not going to catch us playing our first album in a casino. It’s always about looking toward the future. We’re getting better reviews now than we ever have.”

“The first records were iconic,” Mark says. “Everybody just kept looking to them, and we were kind of chasing that. But we finally decided, ‘We’re going to put out albums that are better than those ones!’ And we did that.”

As you pioneered multiple genres of heavy metal in the ‘70s, did you have an idea that you were doing something innovative?

John Gallagher: “We knew we were pushing the envelope in England. There were a few bands in the New Wave of British Heavy Metal that were not too happy about music. The bands they liked were being disparaged; it was all punk and new wave. The kids went, ‘We’re going to make our own music.’ We took our influences and just revved them up, like crack-crazed ferrets going through your underwear!”

Raven

(Image credit: Alamy)

You had Metallica on tour as openers in 1983. It was their first-ever national road trip. What were your thoughts on them?

Mark: “We came out to do our first tour of the States, and our management was the same as Metallica’s – Johnny Z [Zazula]. He said, ‘I’ve got the biggest band from San Fransisco; they’re gonna open for you.’”

John: “When you thought of the bands in San Francisco, it was a long list; Y&T and even Journey. But it was Metallica, and we were like, “Who?’ A week later, this cassette came. I put it in and I’m going, ‘Is this at the right speed?’ It sounded like a Motorhead album at 78 RPM!”

I liked Mesa Boogie but they continuously failed, over and over… so for seven or eight years I’ve used a Kemper

John Gallagher

Mark: “We dug it – it was like a more refined Motorhead; real kickass. But when we went out, a lot of places didn’t like Metallica. We played some nutty places on that tour, like Bald Knob, Arkansas, and some really weird gigs. The whole thing was quite an experience.”

Did you have an inclination that Metallica would become superstars?

Mark: “I don’t know. They were a little fractured at the time, saying, ‘We need to get a good singer.’ That was the whole thing. We were like, ‘What’s the matter with James Hetfield? He’s doing pretty good.’ They said, ‘That’s just temporary.’ I think they were looking at John Bush to be the singer.

Raven

(Image credit: Alamy)

“But even though they were a young band, they were ahead of what most bands would be at that point, as far as the time they put into it. It definitely had something. It had that hard edge, which was cool.”

What were your typical rigs like back then?

Mark: “Like most bands, we didn’t have much money. We used to take radiograms – a stereo radio and record player with an amp – and rewire them to be used as amps. We’d use a fuzz pedal with it, a Fuzz Face or something. The first real amp I got was a Carlsboro Stingray, an English solid-state amp. I only got it because it looked cool!

“It’s a great amp, and we used that for many years. There was even an echo unit that came with it! I’d use an Ibanez Tube Screamer pedal, an auto-wah, and a chorus pedal. And I got an eight-string pretty early on. I had probably the first Kramer XL-8 from the first album onward.

“I got a custom-built red Explorer bass. I bugged every music tech that worked at the local music stores until one built me a trem. I guess I was one of the first people messing around with that – and to this day, many of my basses have trems.”

RAVEN - On and On (Official Music Video) - YouTube RAVEN - On and On (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

John: “I’ve always loved Telecaster guitars; they just have this hard sound. If you couple that up with a decent pickup, you can get this really heavy sound and this real attack. That’s kind of what I’m known for.

“I used Carlsboro amps for many years; they’re on a lot of the early stuff. Then I transitioned to Mesa Boogie, which I liked, but they continuously failed, over and over, to the point where it was just absolutely annoying. So for about seven or eight years I’ve used a Kemper.”

One quack said, ‘We’re probably going to have to take your leg.’ I said, ‘I need the leg – that’s not going to work out’

Mark Gallagher

Mark, you had a terrible accident years ago. How did you overcome that?

Mark: “I’m still dealing with it. I’ve got another surgery coming up. It’s been nearly 24 years. We went to a friend’s construction site look at something, and I thought I got jumped by somebody – but a big wall blew over in the wind and hit me in the back and down my legs.

“Like everything else you just think, ‘Oh, I’ll be alright,’ but it dragged on for years. I had to be in a wheelchair and learn to walk again. My right ankle was broken in 17 places, and it’s finally given up, so I’m going to have it replaced. But I’m still rocking!”

Raven

(Image credit: Alamy)

How did your accident impact your playing, if at all?

Mark: “I’m just kind of weird, you know? Like two years ago, I broke my finger doing something stupid that I can’t remember. My finger is kind of bent but it doesn’t really affect my playing. It’s weird. With this band, we’ve always had stuff come against us, but we keep focused on what we’re trying to do and step over it. It was the same thing with the accident.”

John: “His story is amazingly inspirational. Whatever troubles are put in our way, you just frame it against that, and it ain’t that bad! We can always make it happen.”

Mark: “One quack, a physician’s assistant, said, ‘We’re probably going to have to take your leg.’ I said, ‘I need the leg – that’s not going to work out.’ It’s just a mindset of saying, ‘Whatever I gotta do to make this right, that’s what I’ll do.’ It’s been a lot of pain and stuff, but we’re still able to do shows and kick ass. We kick ass more than a lot of these young bands!”

Is that what you’re most proud of?

Mark: “Yeah, that we’re still here and still doing. I guess that would be the most important factor. We’re the poster children for stubborn bastards. I like the fact that we don’t sound like anybody else; you put us on and we stick out.”

Raven

(Image credit: Alamy)

John: “There’s a factor of improvisation and danger in what we do. It’s never played exactly the same way twice. I think all of us are really good at our instruments.”

Money does not replace talent. It never will. You could put us up with a couple of tin boxes and we’d entertain an audience

John Gallagher

Mark: “Yeah… we actually play live, without any tapes or background singers. Like, who’s that band, Green Day? They’re a punk band with like four guitar players! It’s like, ‘What the hell’s going on?’ It’s like Elton John said, ‘If you get up there, and you’re miming to your songs, you should be shot.’”

John: “I think we had a large demonstration of that the other night at Grammys – which I studiously avoided!”

Does it bother you that heavy metal is still unrepresented at award shows?

John: “It wasn’t represented at all when we were kids. It’s very much an underground thing. In some ways that suits all of us. We’re all underdogs in some way. It gives us something to kick back against.”

Mark: “It’s like a brotherhood. You don’t see these pop artists playing clubs. Some record company that wants to write some money off will put them in a video or whatever, then maybe they’ll open for some big act. But other than that, they’re not really working hard.”

John: “If you’re in a band, there’s gotta be these horrible, old-fashioned things like showmanship, danger, and excitement. But now it’s going out and seeing a show where someone’s got a video screen with the same programming as the band you saw last week, with the same backing tape nonsense going on. You go: ‘Oh wow, look how much money they spent!’

“Money does not replace talent. It never will. You could put us up with a couple of tin boxes and we’d entertain an audience. It wouldn’t be our preferred method of communicating, but yeah, it could be done!”

How do you view Raven’s impact, given that it spans multiple genres of heavy metal over 50 years?

John: “It’s gratifying. Over the last 10 years, whenever we play festivals or tour around the world, bands come up to us and say, ‘Thank you. You guys were a great influence on us.’ They’re very nice about it. It’s nice to get a pat on the back being ancient old bastards like we are!”

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Bass Player, Guitar Player, Guitarist, and Music Radar. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Morello, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about bands
(from left) Thin Lizzy&#039;s Brian Robertson, Phil Lynott, and Scott Gorham perform onstage

“The Boys Are Back in Town is at least as memorable for its guitar breaks as for its chorus”: Thin Lizzy inspired Metallica, Iron Maiden, and the Cure, practically invented twin lead guitar, and have had 15 guitarists. Here’s your guide to all of them
Led Zeppelin Copenhagen 1979

“I have kept this film in a drawer all these years. Guitarists have gone nuts”: Unseen footage of Led Zeppelin performing in Denmark has surfaced after 45 years – and it's been restored with original audio
Ronnie Montrose performs onstage with Montrose at the The Valley in London on May 18, 1974

“I hope people hear these albums and go, ‘Oh, this is where that legendary American rock guitar archetype is from’”: This unsung guitar hero's band was called the American Led Zeppelin, and his virtuosic playing paved the way for Van Halen and Satriani
See more latest
Most Popular
Ronnie Montrose performs onstage with Montrose at the The Valley in London on May 18, 1974
“I hope people hear these albums and go, ‘Oh, this is where that legendary American rock guitar archetype is from’”: This unsung guitar hero's band was called the American Led Zeppelin, and his virtuosic playing paved the way for Van Halen and Satriani
Steve Hackett is feeling his solo as he performs live with his gold-top Fernandes Les Paul copy. He wears a black jacket and a red T-shirt.
“I can perform a screaming guitar solo while comfortably holding a conversation with an engineer, even though the beast seems to be screaming out”: Prog legend Steve Hackett explains how he conjures power without volume
Rory Gallagher (left) and Eric Clapton perform onstage
“It was very much a management thing – ‘Find somebody to replace Clapton.’ Rory wouldn't have any of it”: When Rory Gallagher was asked to fill Eric Clapton's shoes in rock's pioneering power trio
James Genus performs at the Barbican on July 28, 2023 in London, England.
“The role of the bass guitar is groove and support: it’s about getting the most impact from the fewest notes”: As a member of the Saturday Night Live house band, James Genus is the best-kept secret on bass
(from left) Thin Lizzy&#039;s Brian Robertson, Phil Lynott, and Scott Gorham perform onstage
“The Boys Are Back in Town is at least as memorable for its guitar breaks as for its chorus”: Thin Lizzy inspired Metallica, Iron Maiden, and the Cure, practically invented twin lead guitar, and have had 15 guitarists. Here’s your guide to all of them
Steve Harris of Iron Maiden performs on stage at the Rod Laver Arena on 6th Feb 2008 in Melbourne, Australia.
“I’ve got Fenders of various ages and they all sound different. That’s not a Spinal Tap thing – they just do!” Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris on staying loyal to Fender, and the Gibson that sounded “horrible”
A black-and-white action shot of Billy Zoom of X playing rhythm on his Gretsch as L.A. punks X tear it up onstage. On the right of the picture is vocalist Exene Cervenka.
“Ray Manzarek hated the sound of distorted guitar chords. He didn’t think they belonged in music”: X’s Under the Big Black Sun is a stone-cold L.A. punk classic, produced by a legendary figure who “didn’t really like punk rock” – here's how it was made
Tosin Abasi of Animals as Leaders performs during Swanfest at Heart Health Park on April 23, 2022 in Sacramento, California
“We’re guitar players. The reason we’re designing gear is we’re making things that we wish existed”: Tosin Abasi is pushing the boundaries of progressive music and guitar gear on multiple fronts – and he’s got no plans to slow down
Eric Johnson sits in front of a piano with his semi-hollow Fender Stratocaster – he wears a dark shirt, and a studio mic sits on top of the piano.
“Copying the people you admire is a healthy thing to do – it teaches you to get inside what they do, then you can take it from there”: Eric Johnson on his G3 reunion with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai – and why the limits of guitar have yet to be reached
Harvey Mandel
“During the first song at Woodstock the amp blew up. They gave me another. It sounded terrible. I cringe when I think about it”: Harvey Mandel replaced some of guitar’s biggest names – but Keith Richards cost him a spot in the Rolling Stones