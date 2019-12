Although we lost the legendary B.B. King just a few weeks ago, his legacy as a guitar player will live forever.

Through videos like this one—an incendiary, up-close-and-personal video of King performing "Blues Boys Tune" at the 1993 Montreux Jazz Festival—we can still marvel at his incredible ability as a player.

This video is unique in that it, on numerous occasions, shows King's fingering and technique up close; it's a fascinating lesson for any blues guitarist.

Check it out below.