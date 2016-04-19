Brian Johnson Speaks Out About His Departure from AC/DC

(Image credit: Jason Squires/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, AC/DC issued a statement confirming frontman Brian Johnson's departure from the venerable band.

It also confirmed AC/DC's—at least temporary—hiring of Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose, who will fill in for Johnson during the remainder of the band's Rock or Bust tour.

Earlier today, Johnson isused a revealing statement of his own.

Here it is, in full:

"As many AC/DC fans know, the remaining shows for the 2016 AC/DC Rock or Bust World Tour, including 10 postponed U.S. shows, are being rescheduled with a guest singer. I want personally to explain the reason because I don't believe the earlier press releases sufficiently set out what I wanted to say to our fans or the way in which I thought it should be presented.

"On March 7, after a series of examinations by leading physicians in the field of hearing loss, I was advised that if I continue to perform at large venues, I risked total deafness. While I was horrified at the reality of the news that day, I had for a time become aware that my partial hearing loss was beginning to interfere with my performance on stage.

"I was having difficulty hearing the guitars on stage and because I was not able to hear the other musicians clearly, I feared the quality of my performance could be compromised. In all honesty this was something I could not in good conscience allow.

"Our fans deserve my performance to be at the highest level, and if for any reason I can't deliver that level of performance I will not disappoint our fans or embarrass the other members of AC/DC. I am not a quitter and I like to finish what I start, nevertheless, the doctors made it clear to me and my bandmates that I had no choice but to stop performing on stage for the remaining shows and possibly beyond.