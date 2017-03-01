Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Questions for Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy—you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists.

Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used. This month, we're giving you the chance to ask guitarist Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! anything you want! From her Florida-punk roots and love of Rickenbackers to her new autobiography,Tranny: Confessions of Punk Rock's Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout, and Against Me!'s latest record, Shape Shift with Me. Nothing's off limits!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.comand put "Laura Jane Grace" in the subject line.

Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!