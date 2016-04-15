Generation Axe—Vai, Yngwie, Zakk, Nuno and Tosin—Play Boston's "Foreplay"

As we reported last week, the Generation Axe tour—featuring Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi—kicked off April 5 in Seattle.

Two nights ago night, the tour—which puts five former and/or current Guitar World cover stars at the same venue at the same time—made its way to Denver's Paramount Theatre.

Below, you can check out a highlight from that show; it's a spirited performance of Boston's "Foreplay" by all five guitarists, each of whom plays a solo (and then some). "Foreplay" is best known as the instrumental introduction to Boston's "Long Time." The medley appears on the band's eponymous debut album, and was their second single in 1976.

The Gen Axe gang will be ready to rock Kansas City tonight. You can check out all the remaining dates below.

For more information about the tour, visit generationaxe.com.

GENERATION AXE TOUR DATES