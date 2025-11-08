“People that didn’t understand the situation wanted me to get out of the way and hear more of Joni”: Brandi Carlile was instrumental in bringing Joni Mitchell back on stage – but faced a lot of criticism for her efforts
In 2015, Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm that left her unable to walk, talk, sing or play guitar. Carlile took the initiative to support the legend and eventually helped her perform again at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival
After Joni Mitchell's near-fatal brain aneurysm in 2015, it was unlikely she would ever sing and play guitar again. Fast forward to her surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival in 2022, and, on the brink of turning 80 – and after years of hard work to strengthen her voice and relearn guitar – Mitchell was well and truly back.
However, that performance was far from a last-minute affair. In 2017, Brandi Carlile took the initiative to organize “Joni Jams” at Mitchell’s home – monthly jam sessions that assisted her recovery and encouraged her to entertain the possibility of playing on stage again.
It all culminated in a three-hour “Joni Jam” in 2023, at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington State – billed as Mitchell’s first ticketed concert in 20 years. It was as miraculous a comeback as there ever was.
Despite Carlile's years-long efforts to get Joni back on stage, she admits she received her fair share of critique for her involvement.
“I took a lot of shit for my time with Joni in a way that just made me feel so beat down,” she tells Howard Stern. “And I don't know why, because most people were beautiful about it, and in some ways, I got too much credit. But any criticism at all just felt so unjust, because I knew people didn't understand what was happening.”
When asked by Stern what the backlash was exactly, Carlile replies, “People that didn't understand the situation wanted me to get out of the way and hear more of Joni or see more of Joni, and just didn't understand the dynamic that we had established.
“And I remember talking to Joni about it, and she was like, ‘Brandy. Those people [have] always been there. They'll always be there.”
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“That was probably the hardest thing I've ever seen in terms of criticism about myself, which makes me lucky, because I think people can be brutal. That one set me back a little bit. I had to rethink some shit.”
Following her momentous return to the stage, Mitchell opened up about how she relearned guitar by watching videos online to “see where I put my fingers.”
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.