“I probably had a better chance of getting struck by lightning”: Daron Malakian joins System of a Down tribute band onstage – after wandering into their gig off the street

System of a Down guitarist Daron Malakian’s recent night off from tour took an unexpected turn when he stumbled across a SOAD tribute band and surprised them with an impromptu performance.

It continues a recent trend of big-name players shredding with tribute bands, after Nuno Bettencourt jammed Hot For Teacher with a Van Halen covers band, and Krist Novoselic joined FooVana for three Nirvana classics.

However, while those instances may have been staged, Malakian says his link-up was a complete coincidence.

“Let me start by saying none of this was planned,” he writes on Instagram. “We had a day off before our show in Chicago, I went out to dinner, and after I decided to go take some pictures around town with [photographer] Greg Watermann. We didn’t plan on going to Wrigley Field, but we ended up there.

“While we were taking photos in front of the stadium, I heard the intro to Needles from a bar across the street. My cousin, who was with me said that he thought it was karaoke. I decided to walk across the street and go into the bar, and found that it was a SOAD cover band called Peepholes. I walked right to the front of the stage and surprised the band and the audience.

“The look on everyone’s faces was priceless,” he continues. “To be honest, I was just as surprised as anyone else was that this was happening.”

Watermann's presence on Daron's excursion meant the impromptu performance was documented in 4K, and the band's reaction to Malakian planting himself in the front row is hugely entertaining.

“I don't even know what to say right now,” one of the members of the band is heard saying down the mic. “I am freaking out.”

The video also shows that it was Malakian's suggestion to play Cigaro as they quickly talked things over. And the scenes as they stampede through the song’s X-rated lyrics are a joy to see.

“I joined the band and sang Cigaro, shook their hands, took some pictures with the fans in the audience, and walked out of the place,” Malakian reflects. “I can only imagine what a shock it was for everyone there after I left. It all happened so fast.

“The odds of this happening were so slim. I probably had a better chance of getting struck by lightning. So many stars had to align for me to end up at the right place, and right time. One of the coolest moments I’ve ever had!”

Speaking of coincidences, the guitarist has explained how a chance sighting in a Guitar Center saw the Ibanez Iceman become his go-to guitar – although he initially didn’t play it live.

His SOAD bandmate, Serj Tankian, meanwhile, has revealed he has a signature Gibson Les Paul in the works, believing it to be the perfect six-string for heavy metal.