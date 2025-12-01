Need to restock your gig bag essentials? These are the last-minute uber-cheap accessory deals you need to quickly jump on

Yes people, it’s that time of the year again. That time when retailers start to list dirt-cheap guitar strings, guitar picks, guitar straps, capos and other essential accessories for Cyber Monday, meaning our thirsty gig bags get their long-overdue restock.

If, like me, you have a knack for making picks vanish into thin air – or, if you have a bad habit of leaving your guitar cable at home instead of packing it for a gig – this is gear-buying crunch time.

The Cyber Monday deals deadline is looming large. The discounts are winding down. Cheap accessories are starting to fly off the shelves. Come on, people – we need to act fast. Here’s everything I’ll be adding to my basket to ensure I have all the gig-day and gig-bag essentials I need to keep me ticking over until… well, until we have this same conversation next year.

Save 43% ($17) Fender Deluxe Series Instrument Cable: was $39.99 now $22.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ It's always a good idea to have a reliable back-up cable just in case one decides to pack it in during a rehearsal or gig. This here Fender cable (along with my Hello Kitty one) is my personal cable of choice. I love the Black Tweed look, it's a high-quality piece of kit, and 10ft is plenty long enough to cut some serious shapes on stage. 43% is a pretty sweet deal. Also a good option if you want to upgrade your existing cables.

Save 35% D'Addario NS Reflex Capo: was $22.99 now $14.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ This deal is so good Guitar Center has called it a "doorbuster". We're not sure it will bust any doors, but the GC-exclusive NS Reflex capo definitely will solve your capo woes (cap-woes?). It's designed to distribute pressure evenly across the neck – so no weird pitch/tuning issues – and at just 1.5 ounces, you probably won't even feel it in your gig bag. Oh, and there's even an integrated pick holder, so you always have a back-up waiting in the wings.

Save 18% ($2.77) Amazon Basics 1/4 Inch Guitar Patch Auxiliary Cable: was $15.35 now $12.58 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ There's nothing better than a neat, tidy, organized pedalboard, and thanks to this generous deal from Amazon, you can chain seven of your prized pedals together for as little as $12.58. I always keep a few spare in my pedalboard case just in case one breaks (or, more likely, I buy another new pedal than I need to add to the chain). Amazon Basics isn't my brand of choice usually, but this is too good a deal to turn down.

$2.49 per cable Save 25% ($5) Donner Patch Cable: was $19.99 now $14.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ I picked the Donner Patch Cable as the best budget option for my guide, thanks to its combination of durable build quality and low cost. It’s not as compact as some of the others I tested, but you can certainly buy a lot of them for your budget, making it great for those who are short of cash. At Amazon you can bag six of them for $14.99, which works out at just $2.49 each.

$8.79 per cable Save 20% ($2.20) EBS PG-10 Premium: was $10.99 now $8.79 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ The EBS PG-10 was a very close second place to the Ernie Ball Flat Ribbon, only losing out due to the lack of color options. The connectors are amongst the smallest I tested, making them great for packing lots of pedals together in a tight space. This deal at Sweetwater sees them available for just $8.79 each.

Save 19% Dunlop Tortex Standard Pick .73MM - 36 Pack: was $16.76 now $13.62 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you’re forever losing picks (same…), this deal is an absolute no-brainer. Dunlop’s legendary Tortex line – originally created to mimic the feel of real tortoiseshell – has been the gold standard for over 40 years thanks to its durability, grip, and bright, snappy tone. With precise thickness options and Dunlop’s iconic color-coding system, these picks suit everyone from total beginners to touring pros. Stock up now while this massive pack is going for less than fifty cents a pick.

Save $40 D'Addario EXL110-12P Nickel Wound Light Electric Guitar Strings 12-Pack: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ If you’re the type who goes through strings quickly, this 12-pack of D’Addario EXL110s is the kind of deal that makes a real difference. They’re bright, durable, and famously dependable across all genres – from rock to blues to metal. Since individual sets typically cost about $9, stocking up in bulk gives you excellent value without any gimmicks. Just a solid workhorse string pack ready for months of playing!

Save 56% D'Addario EJ16-12P Phosphor Bronze Light Acoustic Guitar Strings 12-Pack: was $89.99 now $39.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ We haven't forgotten those players who prefer to wield acoustics! This 12-pack of EJ16 strings is the Black Friday deal that appeals to rookies and veterans alike. The phosphor bronze light strings deliver a warm, mellow tone with complex overtones that enhance your acoustic's natural tone – and considering individual packs often sit near the $10 mark, this bundle's a total steal.

Save 20% ($12) Loop Switch 2: was $59.95 now $47.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Loop Switch 2 may be the brand’s most versatile earplug yet, perfect for players and concertgoers alike. The slimmer design and angled nozzle make them exceptionally comfortable, and the four included ear tip sizes help you find the perfect seal. With a twist of the built-in dial, you can switch between three noise-reduction modes – offering 20–26dB of protection depending on what your day demands. They’re easy to adjust on the fly and come with a durable carry case that’s ideal for touring bags or gig kits.

If you have a little more to spend...

$8.81 per cable Save 31% ($24.09) Boss BCK-6 Pedalboard Cable Kit: was $76.99 now $52.90 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ The Boss BCK-6 Pedalboard Cable Kit is a great way to get a custom pedalboard build without having to learn to solder. You can cut the cables to your desired length, push the connectors into each end, making it great for customizing your cable lengths to keep things neat and tidy. This pack with 6 feet of cable and six connectors has a nice $24.09 discount over at Sweetwater.

$6.48 per cable Save 42% ($41.63) Fender Blockchain Cable Kit: was $99.99 now $58.36 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ I picked the Fender Blockchain as the best cable kit for my guide, as it has a combination of sturdy, flat connectors, durable cable, and a good range of lengths for a reasonable price. This 9-pack has currently got a $41.63 reduction at Sweetwater, working out to a very decent $6.48 per cable.

$5.01 per cable Save 37% ($29.81) Ernie Ball Flat Ribbon Pedalboard Pack: was $79.99 now $50.18 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ The Ernie Ball Flat Ribbon patch cable came out as my number 1 pick during all my testing. The combination of robust build, variety of lengths, and the additional color choice set it apart from everything else in a tight contest. This multi-pack of 10 patch cables has got a hefty $29.81 discount at Sweetwater, which makes each cable cost just $5.01 each.