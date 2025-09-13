“I came upon the V, but I didn’t think much of it because of the weird shape. I didn’t think it was very playable”: Dave Mustaine first discovered the Flying V when he joined Metallica and wasn’t a fan – this is what changed his mind
Mustaine is undoubtedly one of the Flying V’s main poster boys, with several signature models under his belt
Dave Mustaine may forever be associated with the iconic Flying V shape, with a roster of signature models under his belt that help cement his position as one of the main metal men of the Flying V.
Yet, in a 2023 Guitar World interview celebrating 40 headbanging years of Megadeth, Mustaine revealed why he initially didn't gravitate toward this particular model and design – and why, eventually, adopting it was a no-brainer.
“My first electric guitar was an $80 Gibson SG copy; after that, I got a Les Paul copy,” said Mustaine.
“Not long after I started playing in [his pre-Metallica band] Panic, I started using an Ibanez Destroyer, a copy of a Gibson Explorer. And when I joined Metallica, I came upon the V, but I didn’t think much of it because of the weird shape. I didn’t think it was very playable, but I soon realized its versatility because I could do a lot with it once I got comfortable.”
What exactly made him change his mind? “Once I learned I could rest the guitar between my legs, that was a game changer in the studio,” he explained.
“With that, I could take my hands off the guitar and have them float instead of holding the neck upright to keep a grip. And I eventually got comfortable with it live, too. After that, I became fascinated with its beautiful shape; it’s iconic. So much so that it’s become a signature of what I do in Megadeth.”
So when Mustaine and Gibson's long-rumored partnership finally came to fruition in 2021, culminating in the Dave Mustaine Collection, it was safe for Megadeth fans to assume that the line would be well and truly centered around the V.
The initial rollout included the Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP in Metallic Silver, Mustaine's first signature Kramer – the Dave Mustaine Flying V Vanguard in Natural – and the Dave Mustaine Flying V 30th Anniversary Rust in Peace Edition.
Other Vs followed suit, comprising the Epiphone Dave Mustaine Flying V Prophecy and the Flying V Custom.
In other news, last month, Mustaine revealed that Megadeth’s next studio album, which is due to arrive next year, will be his and the band’s final record.
