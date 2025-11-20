“A rare chance to own a piece of rock history”: Dave Grohl’s DG-335 is one of Gibson’s most in-demand signature models – and now it’s back in an elusive new finish

Gibson has relaunched its mega-popular DG-335 Dave Grohl signature guitar – but it’s been given an elusive cosmetic overhaul.

The DG-335 probably doesn’t need much introduction in the digital pages of Guitar World. By now, its popularity is borderline the stuff of legend. A Pelham Blue Beauty that takes cues from the Trini Lopez model, it is, quite simply, one of Gibson’s most in-demand electric guitars ever, let alone one its most in-demand signature guitars.

Only ever the recipient of limited-edition reissues, the Gibson DG-335 commands some eye-watering prices on the second-hand market. At the time of writing, one is listed on Reverb for $20,000.

Indeed, fans can’t seem to get enough of the DG-335, and to (temporarily) quench the insatiable demand for yet more models, Gibson Custom has given it a reissue.

However, instead of bringing it back in Pelham Blue, Gibson instead has treated it to an elusive Alpine White colorway that has been heavily favored by Grohl for his own DG-335s on stages since 2021.

(Image credit: Gibson)

In fact, it’s the first time this finish has been made available to fans. It may be the finish that many most closely associate with Grohl, given his penchant for using it on stage, but the DG-335 has only ever been launched in Pelham Blue, Ebony, and Metallic Gold.

There’s a catch, though. Only 50 have been made. Oh, and each one has been signed by Grohl. So, if you miss out on this ultra-exclusive run – available from Gibson.com or Gibson Garage locations only – expect to see them going for well over the asking price in the not-too-distant future.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alpine White finish aside, it follows the source material. There’s a three-ply maple/poplar/maple body, diamond-shaped f-holes, a solid maple center block, and single-ply cream binding. It also has a mahogany neck, carved to the Trini Lopez profile, a bound Indian rosewood fingerboard with split diamond inlays, and 22 medium jumbo frets.

A Firebird/Trini Lopez headstock, Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners, a TonePros ABR-1 bridge with nylon saddles, and unpotted Custombuckers complete the build. It is, as always, a delightful combination of the Lopez and ES-335 models.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

“With past DG-335 editions selling out rapidly and commanding premium prices on the vintage market, this limited run of just 50 guitars – each signed by Dave Grohl – is expected to disappear just as quickly, offering fans and collectors a rare chance to own a piece of rock history before it’s gone,” Gibson notes.

Now, if Gibson could now just launch an Alpine White Epiphone DG-335, that’d be grand. If we were being bold, we wouldn’t rule it out.

After all, Epiphone answered players' prayers last March when it launched its own DG-335, which took inspiration from the original. It was a hugely high-profile release. When news of the Epi DG-335 first broke, it was reported that it was the brand’s most demanded signature in its 151-year history.

We won’t hold our breath, though. In the meantime, the Alpine White Gibson DG-335 is available for $11,999.

Head over to Gibson for more.

In related Gibson news, the company recently announced plans to open its third physical retail store in Miami.